Seven people hospitalised following separate collisions involving four buses in Dublin

Dublin Bus has confirmed that shortly after 9am a Route 39 and a Route 70 bus were involved in an incident on Ormond Quay.

Six people were brought to hospital, where they are being treated for minor injuries. In a separate incident, a bus driver was hospitalised following a collision between an Airlink and a private coach as it left Busáras at around 9.45am.

A Bus Eireann employee, who did not wish to be named, told Independent.ie: "There were a few passengers on the Airlink 747, they were heading to the airport. "Just as they were leaving the depot, the driver collapsed behind the wheel and the vehicle rolled a bit and crashed into a coach.

"I don't think there was anyone on the other bus and none of the passengers on the Airlink were injured and the driver was brought to hospital but I don't think that she is in a serious condition." A witness said that people was startled by the incident.

They said: "It's not something you would expect to see, people seemed pretty shaken as they were getting off the bus. "I hope the driver is okay."

The area was cordoned off for some time as emergency services attended the scene.

Dublin City Council's Traffic Management Centre advised commuters that there would be some delays.

They Tweeted: "Incident involving a Bus at Busáras is blocking traffic exiting from Store St onto Beresford Place and one lane on Beresford Place -DFB are attending." Incident involving a Bus at Busaras is blocking traffic exiting from Store St onto Beresford Place and one lane on Beresford Place-DFB are attending — Traffic Mgmt. Centre (@DCCTraffic) April 5, 2018 A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí are investigating a collision involving two buses outside Busáras today 5th April 2018 at approximately 9.45am.

"No injuries reported. A driver was taken to hospital as a precaution. "Investigations are ongoing."

A Dublin Bus spokesman said that they are looking into the crashes. He told Independent.ie: "Dublin Bus can confirm that two separate incidents took place this morning on Ormond Quay and on Store Street. "At 09.05 an incident took place on Ormond Quay between a Route 39 and Route 70 buses. Six people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"A separate incident also took place between an Airlink 747 and a private coach at 09.20 on Store Street . One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. "Dublin Bus has commenced an internal investigation into both incidents and is co-operating fully with An Garda Siochana."

Online Editors