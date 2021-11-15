Seven children and young people in State care took their own lives last year

Seven of the 30 children and young people in State care or known to social services who died last year took their own lives.

The number of suicides is an increase of three compared to 2019.

The 2020 report of the National Review Panel (NRP) said the overall death toll among this vulnerable group rose by nearly one third in a year.

There have been 236 deaths reported since 2010, including 56 through suicide.

One young person whose death was notified last year was in care at the time of their death. Six were in aftercare, and a further 23 young people whose death was notified lived in their communities and were known to a Tusla social work department or funded services.

Of the 30 deaths notified in 2020, 11 died as a result of natural causes, seven died by suicide, two were by homicide, two died in road traffic incidents and six were accidental deaths.

A further two were unknown – where the coroner/post mortem has not reached a conclusion as to the cause of death.

Dr Helen Buckley, chairperson of the NRP, said: “The death of a child is an unthinkable tragedy and one which has a profound effect on many.

"An overview of notifications to the NRP since 2011 indicates that suicide and mental health problems in young people continue to be significant, particularly in young people between 15 and 18 years."

Reviews on these cases have, over the years, highlighted a gap in services as suicidal ideation is considered to be a mental health problem but does not always qualify for child and adolescent mental health services.

"It is also evident that drug use by parents and also by young people contributes significantly to their difficulties. Overall, the cases illustrate a number of social problems impacting on young people and highlight the need for a multi-agency response."

This figure represents an increase of nearly one third from 2019.

2020 was the second consecutive year in which notifications increased, 2019 having had eight more than the previous year.

One young person under 18 years whose death was notified was in care at the time of their death, similar to 2019.

The remaining children or young people were living in their communities and there was an increase of six in the number of deaths of young people in aftercare services, highlighting the vulnerability of this group.

Samaritans Ireland 24-hour helpline is 116 123