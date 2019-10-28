GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager in Dublin.

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager in Dublin.

'Serious concerns' for welfare of missing teenage girl in Dublin

Emma Gibbon (13) was last seen at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Clondalkin this afternoon at approximately 12.50pm.

She was last seen leaving the centre and heading in the direction of the N4, across the carpark on foot.

Emma is described as being 5 foot in height and of a thin build with brown shoulder length hair.

When last seen she was wearing a khaki green coat with fur collar, purple hoodie, black leggings and black converse runners. She was wearing large black-framed reading glasses.

Gardaí and Emma's family have are said to have "serious concerns" for her welfare, as she has various medical issues that require ongoing treatment.

Anyone who may have seen Emma or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors