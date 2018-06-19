SERIAL rapist Paul Moore is back on the streets of Dublin.

SERIAL rapist Paul Moore is back on the streets of Dublin.

Serial rapist Paul Moore out of prison and pictured back on the streets

Our exclusive photographs show the 52-year-old sex offender walking the streets of the capital after being released following his latest jail term.

In the space of 25 years Moore has: Raped a woman in 1995 - he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Raped another woman, a musician, in 2001. He was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Engaged a woman in conversation in Gardiner Street near his apartment in January 2015 before sexually assaulting her.

Engaged another woman in conversation at St Mary's Place North, 500 metres from his door, in May 2015, before sexually assaulting her. He received a 15-month sentence for the Gardiner Street and the St Mary's Place attacks.

Engaged another victim in conversation on a Dart train before sexually assaulting her in August 2014. He was sentenced to three years in prison, with 18 months suspended. A report from the Probation Service has said that Moore, who owns an apartment in Mountjoy Square, expressed no remorse, had proved resistant to all efforts to rehabilitate him and posed an indefinite danger to adult females.

In March last year, he was handed down an 18-month sentence for his last known attack – sexually assaulting a young woman on a Dart train in 2014. He sat next to her and tried to start a conversation, before touching her breasts and pulling at her trousers.

PREDISPOSITION Gardai examined CCTV footage of the incident but Moore was not recognised until two years later.

Paul Moore back on the streets of Dublin

In the meantime, he had sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents near his apartment in the city centre. In 2015, he was jailed for 15 months for these attacks.

In that case, Judge Martin Nolan noted Moore “has a predisposition to violence towards women, which manifests as rape and sexual assault”.

His other offences include raping the musician in 2001, for which he received 10 years, and raping another woman in 1995, for which he received seven years.

Last year, Judge Melanie Greally said Moore’s inability to desist from offending, no matter what punishment was imposed, was a matter of real concern to the court. She said the legal system did not allow for preventative detention regardless of how compelling the argument might be.

When sentencing him for the attack on the Dart, Judge Greally ordered that Moore keep to a curfew from 10pm to 8am for the next 10 years. He must also remain alcohol and intoxicant-free when in public and address his alcohol use.

Moore pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexually assaulting the woman on August 28, 2014. Judge Greally suspended the final 18 months of a three-year sentence on strict conditions. When he was being sentenced in March last year, a copy of the Herald was produced in court with a report on Moore on the front page.

Judge Greally said, “you’d want to be living on planet Mars to be unaware of publicity this case has attracted” and that Moore’s inability to stop offending was “a real concern to the court”. TRACKED Moore is now living back at the Mountjoy Square apartment.

We tracked him yesterday as he left his home at around 9.40am before walking briskly into the city centre. On his way he stopped to ask a young woman the time. At Liberty Hall, a young woman stopped him and asked him for directions, which he provided. A short distance later he asked a passing stranger for a cigarette and smoked it as he walked up the quays toward O’Connell Bridge.

He then went into a city centre betting shop for a short time before making his way to the Bank of Ireland at College Green. He was there as the doors opened at 10am and spent 20 minutes inside before walking back toward his apartment, stopping another stranger for a cigarette.

Herald