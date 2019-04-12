Serial rapist Paul Moore has died

Serial rapist Paul Moore, whose presence in a Dublin City apartment complex caused fear among his neighbours, has died.

The 53-year-old’s litany of crimes despite lengthy prison sentences marked him out as an offender who was a danger to the public.

In 1995 he raped a woman and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

In 2001 he raped a woman musician and was sentenced to ten years.

In 2015 he engaged a woman in conversation on Gardiner Street near his apartment before sexually assaulting her.

In the same year he engaged a woman in conversation at St Mary's Place North, 500 metres from his door, before sexually assaulting her.

He received a 15 month sentence for the Gardiner Street and St Mary’s Place attacks.

Then in 2014 he engaged a woman in conversation on a Dart train before sexually assaulting her and was sentenced to three years with 18 months suspended.

He had sat next to her and tried to start a conversation, before touching her breasts and pulling at her trousers.

Gardai examined CCTV footage of the incident but Moore was not recognised until two years later.

In the meantime, he had sexually assaulted the two women in separate incidents near his apartment in Mountjoy Square in the city centre.

A report from the Probation Service said that Moore expressed no remorse, had proved resistant to all efforts to rehabilitate him and posed an indefinite danger to adult females.

At sentencing for the train incident Judge Melanie Greally said Moore's inability to desist from offending, no matter what punishment was imposed, was a matter of real concern to the court.

She said the legal system did not allow for preventative detention regardless of how compelling the argument might be.

It is believed that Moore had cancer but the exact cause of his death has not been confirmed.

He is understood to have died in the last few days.

