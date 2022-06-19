| 16.4°C Dublin

Serial objectors’ campaigns to oppose fast-track housing plans forces change of rules

Legal costs paid by An Bord Pleanála soared to €8.2m in 2020, almost
one-third of its annual budget

Wayne O'Connor

An environmental group in Louth opposed the development of thousands of homes across the country by bombarding An Bord Pleanála with objections to strategic housing developments (SHDs).

These large-scale housing plans bypass local authorities and go directly to An Bord Pleanála for approval to speed up the delivery of new homes — but many have faced lengthy delays and costly judicial reviews following objections so the system is being phased out.

