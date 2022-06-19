Serial objectors’ campaigns to oppose fast-track housing plans forces change of rules

An environmental group in Louth opposed the development of thousands of homes across the country by bombarding An Bord Pleanála with objections to strategic housing developments (SHDs).

These large-scale housing plans bypass local authorities and go directly to An Bord Pleanála for approval to speed up the delivery of new homes — but many have faced lengthy delays and costly judicial reviews following objections so the system is being phased out.

The proliferation of legal challenges to SHDs has partially been blamed on a change that enabled litigants to take cases without the fear of facing crippling legal costs in certain circumstances.

Dundalk-based John Conway is listed as the Louth Environmental Group’s director of strategy.

Mr Conway and the group have been party to objections or observations to at least 16 developments across the country in recent years. Of these, 14 relate to SHD applications.

Planning sources told the Sunday Independent Mr Conway is among the most prolific SHD appellants in the country.

Court and planning records show judicial reviews have been sought seven times in relation to cases involving Mr Conway or the Louth Environmental Group (LEG) since 2018.

An analysis of Mr Conway’s and LEG’s objections show they have raised concerns about the development of about 5,000 homes capable of housing more than 10,000 people.

Planning files show Mr Conway and LEG made submissions to An Bord Pleanála (ABP) in relation to 10 SHD proposals in Dublin, one in Kildare and another in Cork. Two were in his native Co Louth.

Earlier this year, Mr Conway opposed the demolition of two homes to make way for the construction of two data centre buildings near the M50’s junction with the N2 in Dublin, but most of his attention recently has been on SHDs. There is no suggestion he is opposed to the development of housing, but he has persistently questioned the fast-track SHD rules.

Notably, Mr Conway previously challenged An Bord Pleanála’s 2018 refusal of Dublin City Council’s infamous proposal to ban buses from College Green to create a civic plaza. The High Court ruled Mr Conway had no legal entitlement to challenge the refusal.

A Dublin-based legal firm, BKC solicitors, is listed as representing Mr Conway or LEG on some of the planning observations. Many of the submissions strike similar themes.

There are regular questions about the height, density and local impact of the developments.

Doubts are expressed about the proposals being of significant strategic or national importance to be considered SHDs and they have also questioned ABP’s expertise to sufficiently assess ecology and scientific matters.

A spokesman for ABP told the Sunday Independent: “Where a knowledge gap may arise, the board seeks to inform itself and is confident it has the necessary information to make an informed decision.”

Mr Conway, LEG or BKC also cite concerns about the constitutionality of SHD guidelines and legislation allowing applications to be fast-tracked through the planning system.

Of the 14 proposed SHDs Mr Conway has raised concerns about, three were refused permission. Others were granted permission, often with conditions attached.

Usually Mr Conway and his associates are not the only party to make a submission on developments. Residents and local groups often voice concerns too. Some of these will overlap with the issues Mr Conway, LEG or their lawyers raise.

Normally, such submissions will not delay planning decisions. The board has a statutory objective to try to decide cases within 16 weeks. The delays come when a judicial review of a decision is sought.

These are costly. Legal costs paid by the national planning authority soared to €8.2m in 2020 as challenges to SHDs increased. ABP’s annual budget is around €28m so legal costs account for almost 30pc of its budget.

The Department of Housing is phasing out the SHD process and restoring a previous two-stage decision-making process which allows for appeals to the board. It hopes this will increase public consultation and reduce the number of judicial reviews.

Mr Conway has sought seven judicial reviews to SHD decisions. Three were related to a proposed development near St Anne’s Park in Raheny, Dublin 5.

Last year Mr Conway sought another judicial review in relation to plans to develop 205 apartments in Phibsborough, Dublin 7, where it was claimed ABP did not have proper regard to guidelines concerning sustainable residential development.

A High Court action was also taken against permission for 413 apartments off Hole in the Wall Road in North Dublin where the core grounds to the challenge include a claim planning rules interfere with the role of local government.

Two more of his reviews were sought earlier this month. One relates to plans for 463 units and a childcare facility in Leopardstown, Dublin, where it is argued there was a breach of domestic and EU laws and a contravention of the local area development plan regarding car parking and the protection of trees.

The other relates to 545 build-to-rent apartments, offices, retail units and childcare facilities at Concorde Industrial Estate on Dublin’s Naas Road where Mr Conway claimed invalid guidelines around building heights were considered, among other issues.

Industry figures have complained generally SHD delays hamper the delivery of housing units because of the significant legal costs involved. The length of time it takes for a judicial review to go through the courts system is also a factor, because while developments are paused material and construction costs continue to rise.

“By the time a review is concluded, and the project gets a green light, the material costs can change so dramatically that the project is no longer viable,” one source told the Sunday Independent.

Attempts to contact Mr Conway, LEG and BKC solicitors were unsuccessful last week.

Another solicitor in Limerick told the Sunday Independent there are legitimate concerns about SHDs that need to be aired.

Records show Michelle Hayes has opposed three SHDs in Limerick, although she said this figure is possibly higher.

Ms Hayes runs her own legal practice in Limerick city centre and is president of Environment Trust Ireland.

She said most of her, or the trust’s, planning objections are founded on environment matters.

She represents the trust in legal actions and has mounted a High Court challenge in her own name against the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to grant an incinerator licence to Irish Cement in Limerick.

Her SHD appeals have raised environmental questions.

Plans for 442 homes in Corbally were refused by the board because of a lack of detail in the application about the environmental impact of the development.

She also opposed a development at Punches Cross but permission was granted despite her environmental concerns and general questions surrounding SHD developments.

Ms Hayes has sought a judicial review in relation to this case.

She said questions have to be asked of SHDs.

“Predominantly we are an environmental group, so first and foremost our concerns are environmental.

"In relation to SHDs there are also environmental issues but typically the developers do not sell off the apartments. Instead they condemn people to rental developments at very high rents and this pushes other people out of the property market because they won’t be able to afford to buy a new house.

“This is the problem with SHDs.”