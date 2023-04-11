Serial killing spy Freddie Scappaticci takes his secrets to grave, denying his victims justice

He was the “jewel in the crown” of British intelligence. Now Freddie Scappaticci — the informer known as Stakeknife — will take the secrets of his murderous past to the grave.

For the last 20 years Scappaticci has lived in England under witness protection with a new identity.

When he was revealed as an informer in 2003, he at first tried to brazen it out, giving an interview in a solicitor’s office accusing the media of dirty tricks.

But within weeks he had fled his home in west Belfast.

He was traced by a tabloid reporter to an address in the north of England, but successfully applied for a High Court injunction preventing the publication of any details of his whereabouts.

And that probably would have been the end of the story had it not been for the persistence of the families of some of his victims. Among them was Frankie Mulhern, the father of Joseph Mulhern, who was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1993 for being an alleged informer.

While many of the families carried the stigma of their loved one being accused of “touting”, Mr Mulhern refused to be silenced.

He campaigned and wrote letters, demanded fresh investigations and spoke out in the media.

Originally from the Markets area of Belfast, Scappaticci was 77. In his youth he had been a promising footballer and was signed by Nottingham Forest.

However, he was homesick, and returned to Belfast where he trained as a bricklayer.

The son of an Italian immigrant, he was interned during Operation Demetrius before being released in 1974 and was by this time a member of the IRA, having joined in prison.

He moved through the ranks quickly and by 1980 was heading up the organisation’s internal security unit, the so-called ‘nutting squad’.

While he was tasked with investigating informers, he was later unmasked as one of the most high-profile double agents in the Provos.

He was responsible for torturing dozens of alleged informers.

During the Troubles 30 people were shot as alleged spies by the ‘nutting squad’ — Scappaticci was directly linked to at least 18 of those “executions”.

Most were low-level informers, so-called ‘ten pound touts’, although some were of a much higher level.

They included estate agent Joe Fenton, who was murdered in 1989 after being unmasked as a Special Branch informer. His body was found dumped in an alleyway in west Belfast. He had been shot four times.

By 1979 he was a senior IRA member and a top-level informer. He was given the agent number 6126 and the codename Stakeknife.

Doubts were only raised in January 1990 when police agent Sandy Lynch was rescued from a house in Andersonstown where he had been held for interrogation by Scappaticci.

A sweep of the house after Lynch’s rescue by CID, who did not know Scappaticci was a spy, found a thumbprint linking him to the scene.

Scappaticci fled to Dublin. However, his handlers concocted an alibi for his thumbprint, saying he had been in the house to repair a TV.

On his return to Belfast in the autumn of 1992 Scappaticci was arrested and then released without charge.

But the IRA was suspicious, and he was gradually sidelined.

In October 2015 then Director of Public Prosecutions Barra McGrory called for police to investigate allegations of security force collusion in at least 24 murders connected to Stakeknife.

The Chief Constable at the time George Hamilton said an outside force should conduct the investigation, and that became the Kenova team.

Former English Chief Constable Jon Boutcher was appointed to lead an independent team to conduct the investigation.

As well as murders carried out by Scappaticci, Kenova also investigated alleged criminal offences committed by members of the Army, the security services or other government personnel who were handling the agent.

The investigation report has been delayed, but should be published later this year.

While he was sanctioned to take life while working for military intelligence, it was reported by BBC Panorama that the Force Research Unit assessed Scappaticci’s intelligence as having saved some 180 lives.

In 2018 Scappaticci pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of extreme pornography. The court heard the charges related to at least 329 images, including bestiality.

He received a suspended sentence, with the magistrate saying: “You have not been before the court for 50 years — and that’s good character in my book.”

The cause of his death is not known, but it is believed a funeral took place in secret prior to the Easter holidays.

While there will be little mourning for the serial killer and infamous military agent, his death means his victims will never receive the justice they deserved.