Serial killing spy Freddie Scappaticci takes his secrets to grave, denying his victims justice

Freddie Scappaticci, the informer known as Stakeknife, has died in England where he had been living in witness protection since he fled Belfast Photo: PACEMAKER BELFAST Expand
Freddie Scappaticci, at a solicitor&rsquo;s office in west Belfast where he gave a statement to the media after a Sunday paper had exposed him by his codename 'Stakeknife' Photo: Alan Lewis Expand

Freddie Scappaticci, at a solicitor’s office in west Belfast where he gave a statement to the media after a Sunday paper had exposed him by his codename 'Stakeknife' Photo: Alan Lewis

Allison Morris

He was the “jewel in the crown” of British intelligence. Now Freddie Scappaticci — the informer known as Stakeknife — will take the secrets of his murderous past to the grave.

For the last 20 years Scappaticci has lived in England under witness protection with a new identity.

