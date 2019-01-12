A leading member of the Kinahan gang was arrested this morning in Birmingham as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

A leading member of the Kinahan gang was arrested this morning in Birmingham as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

Senior Kinahan figure arrested in Birmingham as part of investigation into supply of drugs and firearms

The operation, carried out by the National Crime Agency in the UK and supported by An Garda Siochana, is targeting the activities of an organised crime network alleged to be involved in the supply of drugs and firearms.

A 51-year-old man, known to be one of the key players of the Kinahan gang, was arrested on arrival at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering offences.

The man's son (20) was arrested at the same location on suspicion of money laundering offences.

NCA officers and Staffordshire police also searched a property in the Tamworth area and a business premises in Birmingham.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that they assisted the operation in the UK today.

"For the purpose of tackling organised crime groups An Garda Siochána has commenced the new year in the manner in which it intends to proceed in 2019, by engaging in the most impactful possible co-operation with law enforcement authorities, at an international level," Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll (SCO) Special Crime Operations said.

"In this regard the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) is one of our most important allies, with whom we share a common desire to put organised crime groups who operate within the common travel area out of business.

"An Garda Síochána will not make any comment regarding any particular operation which is currently ongoing.”

The two men are currently being questioned at a police station in Staffordshire.

Online Editors