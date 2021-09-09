Senior Fianna Fáil TDs warn Micheál Martin that support for his leadership cannot be taken for granted

SENIOR Fianna Fáil TDs have warned Micheál Martin that support for his leadership cannot be taken for granted and that the party has “abandoned" its republicanism.

Mr Martin has been hearing criticism of his leadership from several prominent backbenchers at the Fianna Fáil think-in in Cavan.

Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan received a round of applause after a speech in which he told Mr Martin that Fianna Fáil had an identity problem in that it was once identified with reunification but has now “abandoned our republicanism”.

He said that the party had got Sinn Féin on a pathway to peaceful republicanism but had then walked off this pathway.

Mr O’Callaghan said that it was legitimate for party members to be concerned about Fianna Fáil's electoral decline. He said the confidence and supply deal with Fine Gael lasted too long, and that none of the party's frontbench had any input into the general election manifesto.

Mr O'Callaghan is understood to have criticised the centralising of power around the Taoiseach, referring to Mr Martin's close circle of advisers.

He also noted that while he was paid for his advice as a legal professional, he had not been consulted on the manifesto.

Former agriculture minister Barry Cowen, who was sacked from Cabinet by Martin last year, warned the Taoiseach that support for his leadership could not be taken for granted.

Mr Cowen is understood to have presented an analysis of the recent Dublin Bay South by-election result, where Fianna Fáil recorded a record low 4.6pc and outlined how, if translated nationally, it would put the party at 15pc.

This, Mr Cowen is reported to have told the meeting, would put seats at risk in several constituencies with sources saying he name-checked his own Laois Offaly constituency, along with the Taoiseach’s Cork South Central base.

The meeting also heard from Cabinet ministers Michael McGrath and Charlie McConalogue with a number of backbenchers including Marc MacSharry, James O’Connor and Senator Eugene Murphy also speaking before a break in proceedings at 7pm. The meeting resumed tonight.

TDs and Senators were provided with plastic Ziploc bags for their mobile phones to prevent leaks from the meeting.