Senior Dublin City Council employee arrested as part of garda probe into extortion campaign

The 61-year-old man who works in the council’s housing department was questioned for a number of hours at Clondalkin Garda Station on Thursday before being released without charge.

In October more than than €250,000 was seized from Derek ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll (43) and his associate David Reilly (36) as part of a Criminal Assets Bureau probe.

The council employee was arrested at his home on Thursday morning and questioned by gardai before being released without charge.

The staff member has yet to return to work and it remains unclear if the local authority intends to take any action on foot of the arrest.

A Dublin City Council source said “no decision” had been taken on the employee’s working status.

Derek 'Dee Dee' O'Driscoll

The source also said a number of employees have given statements to gardai in relation to the payments which were exposed by the CAB investigation into Dee Dee O’Driscoll.

A Government ordered investigation into the payments is still ongoing but there is uncertainty over whether it can continue in parallel with the gardai inquiry.

The garda extortion investigation which is being carried out by detectives from the capital’s west division has been running parallel with the CAB probe.

Gardai announced details of the arrest yesterday and they appealed “for any person who is subject to or has knowledge of any form of intimidation/extortion to report the matter, so that it can be fully investigated.”

Officers also appealed for “anyone with information on persons who they suspect are living on the proceeds of crime to report this activity to the Criminal Assets Bureau.”

The 61-year-old man who was arrested this week was previously quizzed by CAB along with a now retired Council worker in relation to money being paid over to the mobsters but not arrested on that occasion.

His arrest is the first to have taken place in the investigation and senior sources say that more are expected in the coming weeks.

Neither Reilly or O’Driscoll have yet been arrested but they are expected to be.

Reilly is currently serving a 27 month jail sentence for a vicious assault that was part of a local feud.

The criminal and another man chased their victim into a house before Reilly slashed the man’s face with a Stanley knife as he tried to hold a door shut against him, while Howe circle to the back of the house to prevent his escape.

He pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in November to assault causing harm to Andrew Smith at Elmdale Park, Ballyfermot on June 30, 2016.

‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll is one of the most notorious criminals in the history of Irish gangland and has multiple previous convictions including for bribing a garda, violent disorder and perverting the course of justice.

Sources said last night that the hug is “very much an active criminal” and last Halloween night gardai across the capital were put on red alert on Halloween night after detectives received intelligence that the ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll crime gang were planning to ram garda cars off the road in a night of mayhem.

Officers were specifically warned that notorious gangster O’Driscoll, who was the focus of huge media attention after the Criminal Assets Bureau case heraring is “enraged” and is “seeking revenge” against gardai after the High Court case.

A receiver has been appointed to sell a mobile home that previously belonged to O’Driscoll who extorted thousands of euro from builders working for Dublin City Council in return for protection.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart at the High Court gave permission for a mobile home belonging to Derek 'Dee Dee' O'Driscoll to be sold and for four bank accounts containing more than €250,000 to be taken over by the liquidator.

The High Court previously heard that O'Driscoll, of Croftwood Grove, Ballyfermot, and his "enforcer" David Reilly, of nearby Croftwood Park, charged firms building houses for the city council between €1,200 and €1,500 a week to protect the sites from vandalism and anti-social behaviour

The Herald first revealed in September 2016 how O’Driscoll’s mob were hired to carry out protection at the sites.

At a council meeting a month later senior gardaí said that they were aware of “rumours” surrounding alleged anti-social behaviour directed at the sites but that no criminal complaint had been made.

The high-ranking officer, since retired, told the meeting that as far as he was aware the local authority made the decision of security at the site.

The High Court heard how ‘Dee Dee’ was providing ‘security’ at a council site following a spate of anti-social incidents targeting workers and their equipment.

This however was a targeted campaign by local thugs orchestrated by David Reilly and O’Driscoll who were paid almost €3,000 a week after bringing and end to the violence.

Dublin City councillors have indicated that they want a public meeting to discuss the ‘Dee Dee’ O’ Driscoll extortion scandal.

However the council’s chief executive Owen Keegan had asked councillors not to hold a special meeting to discuss the matter, citing ongoing investigations.

The council has insisted that it did not pay any money to the criminals following revelations of a protection racket at the council housing site.

Local detectives will attempt to establish if ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll and Reilly will face criminal charges into the incidents at modular housing sites in Ballyfermot.

In one incident a robbed car was crashed into fencing and set alight, before responding gardai were targeted.

In another violent act a contractor had a bottle smashed over his head while in 2016 a JCB was set alight while in use.

Online Editors