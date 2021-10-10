Senator Malcom Byrne: ‘Invite Facebook whistleblower to give evidence here’

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen gave evidence to the US Congress last week to warn about several of the company’s business practices. Picture by Drew Angerer/Getty

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcom Byrne has asked the Oireachtas Media Committee to invite Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to Dublin to speak about allegations that the social media company puts “astronomical profits” before the safety of its users.

Ms Haugen, a former Facebook product manager on the tech giant’s civic integrity team, testified before the US congress last Tuesday to warn about several of the company’s business practices.

She claims to have obtained a trove of explosive documents which allege that Facebook knew its products were fuelling hate and negatively impacting the mental health of children and teenagers.