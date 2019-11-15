The Fianna Fáil Senator who is facing calls to resign over derogatory tweets has said that she doesn’t know if more derogatory comments made on Twitter or other social media platforms may emerge.

Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee 'doesn’t know' if other derogatory social media comments may emerge

“I don’t know is the straight answer, because obviously this was a long time ago before I was engaged in electoral politics," said Senator and by-election candidate Lorraine Clifford-Lee.

“I am very, very sorry for things I might have said back then,” she said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Clifford-Lee has apologised for using the words 'pikey' and 'knacker' in several derogatory tweets from 2011, along with other posts about Kim Kardashian having a "fat arse", one referring to a "black, Brazilian dwarf with ginger hair", and one about a nightclub being a "slut's venue".

