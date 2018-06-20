Security alert at business park deemed a hoax
A security alert that led to a number of people being evacuated at a business park in Maynooth, Co Kildare this morning has been declared a hoax.
Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that they attended the scene this morning and the Army Bomb Disposal team also attended the scene.
A number of people were evacuated for their safety.
However a spokesperson for the Defence Forces confirmed to Independent.ie that the security alert was a hoax and they had now left the scene.
Online Editors