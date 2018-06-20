News Irish News

Wednesday 20 June 2018

Security alert at business park deemed a hoax

Gardai outside the Ulster Bank premises in Maynooth Business Campus, Co. Kildare this afternoon where Gardai and the Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to a report of a suspect device this morning Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.
Sean Nolan

A security alert that led to a number of people being evacuated at a business park in Maynooth, Co Kildare this morning has been declared a hoax.

Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that they attended the scene this morning and the Army Bomb Disposal team also attended the scene.

A number of people were evacuated for their safety.

However a spokesperson for the Defence Forces confirmed to Independent.ie that the security alert was a hoax and they had now left the scene.

Online Editors

