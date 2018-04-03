Second young man dies following Easter Sunday crash
A second young man has died following Sunday’s early morning collision in Co Clare.
Gardaí have confirmed that 19-year-old Darragh Killeen has died in hospital from his injuries.
Darragh’s cousin Oisín Cahill, who was 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Sunday morning.
The single-vehicle accident happened at around 4.15am on the Shanaway Road at Woodstock on the outskirts of Ennis.
A third man, Enda Hickey (21), remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The gold Toyota Avensis in which they were travelling is understood to have lost control before swerving across the road and into a stone pillar.
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the tragedy which happened at the entrance to the Woodstock View housing estate.
Gardaí can be contacted at Ennis on 065 6848100; the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors