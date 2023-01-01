Second man to appear in court in connection to Carrigaline assault

A second man arrested in relation to the serious assault of a man in Carrigaline in Co Cork on Wednesday was due to appear in court this afternoon.

The 18-year-old was arrested yesterday and was due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court at 1pm today.

The 29-year-old man who was injured in the assault remains in Cork University Hospital in a critical condition and Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

On Friday, Ricardo Hoey (19) appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court charged with assault causing harm to the victim.

Detective Garda Declan Healy gave evidence of arrest, caution and charge of the teenager.

He said the teen had been arrested in Carrigaline on Wednesday evening and detained for questioning at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He was charged with assault at Togher Garda Station at 10.47pm on Thursday.

Det Garda Healy told Judge Joanne Carroll that, when the charge was put to him, the teen made no reply.

Hoey has an address at Ardcarrig in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

The court was told by Inspector Tony O'Sullivan that the State had no objection to bail being granted once strict, agreed conditions were imposed.

Judge Carroll remanded Hoey on bail but imposed a number of bail conditions.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday December 28, particularly any road users who may have camera footage or dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.