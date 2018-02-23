Almost 26,000 homes and businesses are without power in north Dublin this morning.

Second major outage in a week: Almost 26,000 premises in Dublin without electricity

Power outages are reported on the official ESB website at Clonsaugh but premises as far south as Dublin's north inner city are affected.

ESB's Operations Manager Derek Hynes told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland that the power outage also affects a "swathe of west Dublin from the N4 to the N2". "At 7.20am this morning we had a fault reported at the substation in Finglas, just off the M50," Mr Hynes said.

"This disconnected power to just under 26,000 homes in Palmerstown, Castleknock and Coolmine. "This is effectively a swathe of west county Dublin from the N4 to the N2.

"Technicians just arrived at the station about 20 minutes ago. "They are assessing the damage at the substation. Along with these guys and our guys in the control centre, we're hoping very soon to restore supply."

Mr Hynes continued; "I am hopeful power will be restored to people by about 10am." "I'd expect traffic lights in this entire swathe of west county Dublin to be affected, and I'm aware commercial premises may be struggling.

"We'd clearly like to apologise.

"We have no idea of the cause yet but we'll know more this morning after a thorough investigation."

Effects DART services were initially affected by the power outage. There were no services between Malahide/Howth and Clontarf Road for a period this morning but Irish Rail has advised that services have now resumed. There are significant delays as a result.

Traffic lights are currently out of action at a number of junctions throughout the city centre due to a technical fault, according to AA Roadwatch. There are also reports that lights are out in the Palmerstown, Liffey Valley and Chapelizod areas, as well as around Blanchardstown and Clontarf. The latest power outage comes just five days after hundreds of businesses across Dublin city centre were plunged into darkness on Monday.

Up to 4,500 ESB customers were left without power at 11.15am due to an interference from ongoing construction works. During the lunchtime rush, many cafes and restaurants were forced to close - DublinTown, which represents city centre businesses, says it may have cost businesses up to €1m. Pat McEvoy, manager of O'Brien's Cafe on Merrion Row, told the Herald that about 90pc of his day's business was lost.

"Our card machine was down and the only thing we could sell was cold sandwiches," he said. "However, since we couldn't offer them a free coffee to go with them, customers were going elsewhere. "This would be by far our busiest time - 90pc of our business is gone and we will have to throw out a lot of food as a result. It was hugely damaging."

Up the road at O'Donoghue's Pub, manager Paul Richardson said the business had lost the equivalent of 20 pints of beer. "Whenever the electricity goes out, the beer froths up very high and starts to get warm. "Thankfully, our fridges were still working and we were putting pint glasses in them to try to keep the beer as cold as possible.

"It could have been a whole lot worse. If the power went out on Friday evening or during an Ireland match, we would have been in big trouble," he said.

