Second health insurer announces price cut and increased benefits

A SECOND health insurer has announced price cuts and is to offer its customers more benefits on their health plans.

Irish Life Health will be reducing health insurance premiums by an average of 2.4pc with effect from June 12 next.

It follows a 2pc price cut announced by VHI last week. Irish Life said the reductions would see the cost of plans for adults drop by €53 a year on average.

This price reductions mean that a family of four on Irish Life Health Select Plus will save up to €225 on their plan, the company said. This is the second price reduction announced by Irish Life Health this year.

These reductions are as a result of an improved claims experience combined with a continued emphasis on cost management, Irish Life Health said. Fewer people with health insurance are signing forms allowing public hospitals to charge them for public treatment in State hospitals, even though they are getting the same treatment as those with no health cover.

Managing director of Irish Life Health Jim Dowdall said members will now also have access to many new benefits on their hospital plan upon renewal, such as cover for the HPV vaccine for boys and cover for treatment in minor injury clinics on all plans. On the Select Plus plan, members will receive 70pc cover of up to €200 for minor injury clinic visits.

Irish Life Health is also launching new maternity benefits on a range of its plans to support expectant mothers before and after childbirth.

This includes access to a Gentlebirth app, home early support from a midwife and a ‘Welcome Home Food Hamper’.

