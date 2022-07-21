Seaside fundraiser in aid of children at risk of abuse cancelled after insurers refuse cover

Owners of watersports adventure centres have described Ireland’s insurance situation as “depressingly infuriating” after companies refused them cover for certain activities, despite charging premiums of up to €100,000.

Events are also being affected after a watersports day being held in aid of children at risk of abuse was cancelled as underwriters declined to insure it.

The activities included kayaking, boat rides, a sandcastle competition and children’s races on a beach in Co Galway.

Insurance campaigners are now urging the Government to do more to help businesses in the leisure and adventure sectors struggling to get cover.

Killary Adventure Company in Leenane, Co Galway, can no longer provide water-skiing, wake-boarding or inflatable ringo-ride activities to customers, even though there has been no personal injury claim relating to these activiinf business.

Co-owner Shane Young said it is a “sad state of affairs”.

“The next generation of kids will not be able to experience fun as their parents and friends have had over the years,” he told the Irish Independent.

“We’ve grown up falling over and cutting our knees while playing. We’ve done all this. Where do the next generation go to get excitement or push boundaries? Do they go online and put on a VR headset? Is that what it will come to?”

The activities take place on Killary Fjord and have been a major tourist attraction for the area.

Yet despite no claims having been brought for those activities, a handful have been made for minor accidents.

There have been no claims in the past five years, but the insurance premium has increased from €60,000 to €100,000.

Mr Young’s sister, Ciara Young, who co-runs the centre, said it is “depressingly infuriating”.

“All we’ve seen is costs go up,” she said. “It’s especially depressing when people are giving out about the cost of tourism going up and insurance has no glass ceiling – it seems to be infinite.

“I thought these new judicial guidelines were meant to help, but costs are only going up.”

Killary Adventure Centre often provides equipment such as kayaks for a watersports day held on Glassilaun Beach in Connemara to raise funds for children who are victims of abuse.

The event has raised around €80,000 since it started in 1995.

However, this year it has been cancelled after underwriters refused to cover it.

The event includes a number of activities on land and in water including kayaking, boat rides, a sandcastle competition and children’s races on the beach.

Tug-of-war was scheduled to go ahead, but the insurers asked for this activity to be removed.

The companies that provide equipment are covered under their own insurance, but the event still needs insurance for activities on the sand.

In an email, the organisers were told: “Unfortunately, underwriters have reverted and advised that this would be outside their risk criteria.”

When asked to expand on why they were refused, the broker said: “Underwriters declined this due to the area where the event is taking place as it is on a beach.”

Mary Faherty, one of the organisers, said it is “awfully disappointing”.

“I was talking to CARI [a foundation that helps children who are victims of sexual abus]) and they were never more in need of funding. It’s upsetting that once again this cannot happen.

“It was cancelled for two years because of Covid. We were gung-ho to pull out all the stops this year and now it can’t go ahead because of insurance, even though it’s been running for a quarter of a century. It’s absolutely mind-blowing.”