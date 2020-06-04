Search to resume at River Boyne for boy after reports child fell into water

A search of the River Boyne was due to resume this morning after local reports that a boy was seen falling into the river from the Bridge of Peace in Drogheda, Co Louth last night.

Gardaí were alerted by a number of people that a young boy had fallen into the water at around 10.15pm.

The Coastguard helicopter, as well as volunteer divers from Drogheda River Rescue, were involved in the search last night and into the early hours of this morning.

It is understood there have been no reports made to gardai of any missing children overnight in the region but searches were due to resume at first light this morning regardless.

More to follow...

Online Editors