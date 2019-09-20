GARDAI have finished their search in a forested area for a missing woman who they believe has been murdered.

GARDAI have finished their search in a forested area for a missing woman who they believe has been murdered.

Search of Louth forest for woman believed to be murdered is completed as 'nothing of significance' found

Gardai and PSNI officers began combing an area in Omeath, Co Louth on Monday as part of their search for Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth, who disappeared in April 2017.

“The search returned nothing of significance”, a garda spokeswoman confirmed this evening.

Earlier this week 29-year-old Saoirse's devastated grandmother Vera launched a fresh appeal for information as she urged anyone who may know anything to come forward.

Saoirse Smyth

“Police told us from the very beginning that she was dead so there is no hope of her walking through that door, we know she is gone,” Ms Symth told UTV.

“What would mean everything to me is that I’m still alive, I might be gone soon, and no one else will worry about her as much as me because I reared her.

Whoever killed her has no conscience. Do they want to think what they are putting her people through?

“It’s hard, it really is hard.

Vera Smyth, the grandmother of Saoirse Smyth (PA)

“It’s unreal, just thinking about it. I mean whoever killed her has no conscience. Do they want to think what they are putting her people through? We have to go through this day in, day out wondering where she is. Not knowing where she is.

“Was she shot, was she stabbed, was she strangled? You don’t know what, and if her body is going to be found, what way it is going to be?” she added.

“Put a closure to this please, that is all we want.”

An Garda Síochána is asking anyone who has any information in relation to the murder / disappearance of Saoirse Smyth to contact the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station at 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Phone line at 1800 666 111 or The Police Service of Northern Ireland at the PSNI incident room Ladas Drive on 101 or 00442890700355.

Alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Online Editors