UK police have said they believe three missing siblings may have been brought to Ireland.

Search for three missing siblings who may have been brought to Ireland from the UK

Cara Quinn (10) and her brothers Michael (9) and Hagen (6) and Micheal Quinn (9) are missing from their carer's address in Lambeth, London.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "It is believed that they are in the company of their mother, possibly travelling to Ireland."

Anyone who has seen the children or has information is asked to call Lambeth Poilce by dialling 101 or call Missing People on 116 000.

