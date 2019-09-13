GARDAI and UK police are searching for the family of an Irishman who died suddenly in Liverpool last weekend.

GARDAI and UK police are searching for the family of an Irishman who died suddenly in Liverpool last weekend.

Search for family of Irishman who died in Liverpool

John Hoare (39) is understood to have originally been from Tipperary and moved to Merseyside four years ago.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We are appealing for help in tracing the next of kin of a 39 year-old man.

"John Hoare, who was born in Ireland and is thought to have come to Merseyside from Tipperary around four years ago, passed away in Park Road East, Birkenhead on Saturday, 7 September.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of the next of kin of Mr Hoare is asked to contact coroner's investigation officer James Martindale on 0151 233 0129 or james.l.martindale@liverpool.gov.uk.

Online Editors