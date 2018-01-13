Search continues for missing Belfast man (33) who regularly performs gigs in Dublin
Gardai are assisting in the appeal for information in the search for a missing 33-year-old man.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are looking to establish the whereabouts of Michael Cullen.
Michael has been described as 5'9'' tall with a thin build and dark hair and beard.
He was last in contact with his family in Belfast at around 2pm on Tuesday, January 9.
At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a green puffa jacket, a grey jumper and black trousers.
It is understood that Michael is a beatboxer who regularly performs in London and in Dublin.
Those with any relevant information have been asked to contact Musgrave Police Station on 0044 28 9065 0222 or any local station.
