Search continues for Dubliner missing eight days after hike in US national park

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends to help the search effort for a Dublin man who has been missing in Wyoming in the United States for more than a week.

Cian John McLoughlin (27) had been in Teton National Park and is believed to have gone on a walking trail before vanishing.

He has not been seen since Tuesday June 8. His car was later found at the start of a hiking trail in the 310,000-acre park.

Mr McLaughlin was born in Dublin and studied at the Dublin Institute of Technology.

He has travelled extensively in his life and works as a snowboard instructor at Jackson Hole in the Rocky Mountains.

A cousin, Kelsie Fallon, updated the search findings on social media to say that the last ‘ping’ or signal from Cian’s mobile phone was at 3:30pm local time at Lake Taggart. “They estimate this is four miles past the point he was seen at 2:30pm,” she said.

Ms Fallon said the searchers had 70 people out with dog teams and helicopters, and there were plans to add one or two more dog teams plus a family search team.

“Drones will be welcome after the walking search party has completed their area. Drones will be used to search un-walkable areas,” she said, adding that Rangers don’t seem pessimistic.

“They have no set end date for the search as of right now. All equipment is accounted for except his backpack and Go Pro. They are interested in pictures of his tattoos. Specifically his forearm tattoos so start looking through pictures,” she alerted friends and social media followers.

Meanwhile the GoFundMe page, called ‘Support for Cian McLaughlin's family’, has raised nearly half its €50,000 goal so far.

The friend who set up the page said Mr McLaughlin’s mother Gráinne and her partner are travelling out to Wyoming.

“We have set up this Gofundme to help with travel and accommodation costs and any contingencies,” she said.

The National Park Service leading the search for Mr McLaughlin said he was last seen in the town of Jackson last Tuesday afternoon.

He did not report for work in Jackson on Thursday and the local sheriff’s office was notified on Saturday night.

His car was located at the start of a trail on Sunday morning and aerial and ground searches commenced.