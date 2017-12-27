A search has been called off after a hiker who went missing on St Stephen's Day in the Macgillycuddy's Reeks was found.

A search has been called off after a hiker who went missing on St Stephen's Day in the Macgillycuddy's Reeks was found.

Search called off as missing walker who 'got into difficulty' on Christmas hike is found

The walker has been taken to hospital for treatment after he was found during a search and rescue operation by Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and Valentia Coastguard.

Kerry Mountain Rescue said the man had been hiking in an area known as The Bone above the Hag's Glen when he was found. The alarm was raised at 8pm on Tuesday when the hiker made an emergency call to gardai on his mobile to report that he was lost and had gotten into some difficulty.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and Valentia Coastguard launched a search operation last night but failed to locate the hiker. The search operation was suspended at 1am on Wednesday and resumed at 8am.

Alan Wallace of Kerry Mountain Rescue told RTE Radio One News earlier today that they had a broad idea of the hiker's general location. "Valentia Coastguard triangulated his 999 call and were able to give us coordinates to search," he said.

It's understood that the walker had set out on Christmas Day and camped overnight before setting off again on St Stephen's Day. "After a day and a half of walking he could be anywhere," Mr Wallace said earlier.

"The report we received was that his tent had broken and he needed help.

"We searched the Black Valley area of the Macgillycuddy's Reeks but we couldn't find anyone there."

The team worked with Valentia Coastguard and searched the Black Valley and Carrantouhill side of the mountain range. Good, clear and calm weather conditions provided the team with an advantage.

The hiker's car was located in the Lisleibane area yesterday. Meanwhile Kerry Mountain Rescue Team rescued three climbers who had gotten into difficulty while out hiking on St Stephen's Day.

Online Editors