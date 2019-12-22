Sean Quinn defies request to keep off QIH property

The former billionaire paid a two-hour visit to quarries at Doon and Swanlinbar last Tuesday, driving around the sites and "making his presence felt", a company source said. The quarries are not open to the public and access must be authorised by the company.

The visit was in defiance of a letter sent to Mr Quinn three weeks ago by Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) asking him to refrain from visiting the plants for health and safety and for security reasons.

His conspicuous return to his old haunts last Tuesday prompted a second letter from the chief executive, Liam McCaffrey, informing Mr Quinn that the matter would be referred to the company solicitors if the visits continued.

"I would ask you again to refrain from entering company property and if you continue to do so, we will refer this matter to our solicitors," the letter said.

The company's legal steps could include applying to the courts for an injunction against Mr Quinn.

The development marks a further deterioration in the relationship between Mr Quinn and his former management team who now run his former companies. That relationship has declined dramatically since the abduction and attack on Kevin Lunney in September, an attack widely regarded as the culmination of a campaign of intimidation and sabotage against QIH. Mr Quinn was observed driving around his former businesses on a number of occasions last month, in a Range Rover and an Audi A6 that belonged to QIH. The company considered asking Mr Quinn to return the vehicles. Instead, they allowed Mr Quinn to keep the cars but stopped paying the tax and insurance on them.

On his most recent visit to the company, Mr Quinn was driving a different car, a Ford Kuga.

Mr Quinn initially declined to speak to the Sunday Independent when contacted yesterday.

He later responded with "important" questions of his own, such as, "Is there a paymaster and who is he?" He also posed a series of questions for the directors of QIH. Most could not be published for legal reasons, but they included, "Did the current directors betray the local community?" and "Why are they suing staff that they were close to in the past?"

He said if his questions were answered, it "would go a long way towards finding out the real story. I believe there has been a lot written regarding trivial matters, regarding driving particular roads. Trivial stuff.

"I believe these are big questions that deserve to be interrogated."

Mr Quinn reiterated his condemnation of the attack on Kevin Lunney, which he has described as "barbaric".

Mr Lunney and four QIH directors have been warned of a credible threat to their lives and are living under Garda protection. They include Mr Lunney's brother Tony, Mr McCaffrey, Dara O'Reilly, the chief finance officer, and John McCartin, a non-executive director.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris assured them the protection will continue for as long as necessary at a meeting last week to update the directors on the investigation.

Four men have been charged in connection with the attack on Mr Lunney.

Gardai have launched a separate investigation into 70 attacks on the company over the past eight years. Local witnesses are being interviewed and computer records and electronic data are being forensically examined. The attacks started in 2011 when Mr Quinn lost control of his empire to the former Anglo-Irish Bank over debts of €2.3bn.

The current directors have been targeted in a campaign of intimidation since 2015, after they secured American backing to buy back some of the Quinn manufacturing and cement businesses. Sean Quinn's old management team of Liam McCaffrey, Dara O'Reilly and Kevin Lunney were installed to run the company.

The intention was to secure local jobs and to eventually pave the way for Sean Quinn to buy back his businesses, once his bankruptcy and the mammoth litigation with the former IBRC was resolved.

Mr Quinn and his son, Sean Junior, were hired as consultants to the business, on contracts of €500,000 and €100,000 a year. But the relationship broke down acrimoniously within a year. Sean Quinn has claimed he was "sacked" and "stabbed in the back" by his former management team.

According to correspondence from the company, the American investors had offered Quinn a pathway back to owning the business.

They offered to remove equity restrictions that would allow directors to transfer their shares to Sean Quinn, but only on condition that he "constructively engaged" with the management team and stopped badmouthing the business.

Supporters of Sean Quinn believe that he was denied the equity in the company.

