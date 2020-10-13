Seamus Woulfe given ultimatum after postponing ‘Golfgate’ meeting for a third time

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe has been given an ultimatum by Chief Justice Frank Clarke after postponing a meeting over ‘Golfgate’ for a third time.

A meeting had been due to take place today where both men were to discuss how to resolve the controversy, with Mr Justice Clarke saying he had “very serious concern” about the damage it was causing to the judiciary.

But in a statement, the Chief Justice said Mr Justice Woulfe had requested a further postponement.

The Chief Justice and fellow Supreme Court judge Donal O’Donnell had been due to attend the meeting with Mr Justice Woulfe today.

Mr Justice Woulfe was to have been accompanied by “a judicial colleague of his choice”. Instead this judge, who was not identified in the statement, met Mr Justice Clarke and Mr Justice O’Donnell and requested a further postponement on Mr Justice Woulfe’s behalf.

“As a result of what was said at that meeting, the Chief Justice has indicated that, very reluctantly, he is prepared to make one final postponement of the proposed meeting until Thursday,” the statement said.

“The Chief Justice has indicated his very serious concern as to the damage which the continuation of this process is causing.

“The Chief Justice has made it clear that, should the meeting not go ahead as scheduled on Thursday, he will make alternative arrangements to convey his final views on the process to Mr Justice Woulfe.”

The development means the controversy over Mr Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in August will continue to rumble on.

A review of his attendance at the dinner, conducted by former Chief Justice Susan Denham, found it would be unjust and disproportionate for him to have to resign.

She found Mr Justice Woulfe had broken no law and while he ought not to have gone to a celebratory dinner in the middle of a pandemic, she recommended the matter be handled by the Chief Justice by way of “informal resolution”.

But Ms Justice Denham’s report, delivered almost a fortnight ago, failed to draw a line under the controversy.

A transcript of an interview Ms Justice Denham conducted with him was later released and this gave rise to further questions about his judgment and lack of awareness of events around him.

Much of his defence centred around advice and assurances he said he received from others that the event was compliant with Covid-19 regulations.

He was deeply critical of media coverage, and also criticised the reaction of Taoiseach Michéal Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

On the same day the transcript was published, three senior judges went to visit Mr Justice Woulfe and expressed concerns over how he had handled the whole affair.

The meeting was to discuss how the matter could be resolved by way of informal resolution, but it is understood that it did not go well.

A number of senior judges are known to be disappointed and displeased at Mr Justice Woulfe’s handling of the matter and these views were relayed to him.

Sources said Mr Justice Woulfe was "shocked" by what he was told.

In her report, Ms Justice Denham said he failed to reflect on whether his attendance at a celebratory event in the middle of a pandemic might cause controversy and bring the Supreme Court into disrepute.

But she also found it would be “unjust and disproportionate” for him to have to resign.

Mr Justice Woulfe had been due to meet the Chief Justice to discuss the resolution last Tuesday. However, the meeting was postponed at the request of Mr Justice Woulfe to last Friday for personal reasons.

But the rearranged meeting was also postponed to today, also at the request of Mr Justice Woulfe. This time it was for medical reasons.

Now it has been postponed for a third time.

What an informal resolution would involve is as yet unclear, but the speculation in legal circles was that it could amount to a warning or admonishment of Mr Justice Woulfe or that he could be requested to issue a further public apology.

The transcript of his interview revealed Mr Justice Woulfe claimed there had been “fake” and “false” reporting of the golf dinner, held in Clifden, Co Galway on August 19, and he feared he had been “prejudged” by other judges.

The former Attorney General claimed Mr Martin never asked “for an account of the facts” from event organiser Donie Cassidy and that Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary had been forced to resign “on a false premise”.

He also claimed Mr Varadkar wrongly stated the restrictions in place at the time only allowed for indoor groupings of six people.

A report produced by an engineer retained by Mr Justice Woulfe argued the event “conformed substantially” with Covid-19 requirements.

The dinner involved two groups dining in adjoining rooms. Mr Justice Woulfe insisted he was unaware of the second group or that a gap was opened in the partition between the rooms for speeches and prize giving.

Altogether there were 81 diners in total, far above the 50 permitted at the time.

