Seamus Mallon was 'a chieftain of Irish politics' and 'equal to O’Connell and Parnell' – mourners told

Seamus Mallon’s contribution to Irish politics in the dark days of the Troubles made him equal to the legendary Daniel O’Connell and Charles Stewart Parnell, mourners at his funeral have been told.

The long and eventful life of the North’s civil rights campaigner and peace maker – was celebrated at the funeral in his home parish of Mullaghbrack in County Armagh today.

Former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon. Picture: David Conachy

Hundreds of old friends and neighbours mingled with national political leaders and international diplomats who came to honour the former Northern Ireland deputy first minister and stalwart of the Social Democratic and Labour Party.

In a moving farewell appreciation, his friend of 35 years and diplomat, Tim O’Connor, said Ireland was fortunate to have had such “a giant of politics emerge from the darkness and bleakness of the Troubles." Mr O’Connor said Seamus Mallon, alongside John Hume, played a pivotal role in all the key developments in building peace in the North.

Seamus Mallon was to the fore in driving on the new Social Democrat and Labour Party (SDLP); the final delivery of the principle of power-sharing; and the reform of policing and justice. Mr O’Connor said that his almost 20 years as an MP in the British House of Commons ranked him alongside O’Connell and Parnell for his oratory and leadership.

Mr O’Connor described Seamus Mallon as “a voice for tolerance and decency” and he noted his love of his home place, his family, and friends.

The funeral congregation thronged the tiny church of St James of Jerusalem at Mullaghbrack, close to the school where he and his father taught for many years. Mourners were also accommodated in a marquee and in the adjoining parish hall.

After a simple mass concelebrated by Archbishop of Armagh, Dr Eamon Martin, and local parish priest, Father Michael Woods, Mr Mallon was laid to rest in the adjoining churchyard.

Seamus Mallon, aged 83, died last Friday after a short illness. He is survived by his daughter Orla, his son-in-law Mark, his grand-daughter Lara, his sisters Maura, Jean and Kate, his brother-in-law Joe, and his nieces and nephews and their families. Mr Mallon’s wife, Gertrude, suffered dementia in her final years and Seamus cared for her at home until her death in 2016.

The local GAA club provided a guard of honour and many local people spoke warmly about his commitment to the locality, around the little Armagh town of Markethill, in spite of his political work causing him to travel widely. For his neighbours and friends this funeral was “a proud homecoming.”

In his homily, Archbishop Brady, noted the many tributes paid to Mr Mallin, and stressed his love of his family, friends, and home locality in the much beloved County of Armagh.

The Archbishop said he found one passage from Seamus’ recent memoir, “A Shared Home Place” particularly moving: “As I walk or drive on my weekly rounds I am haunted by the places that have been violated; too many places violated in my parish, my county, my country, violated by murder and massacre, places I used to know and love as I passed by them on my boyhood bicycle”.

For Dr Brady this summed up Seamus Mallon’s utter abhorrence of all violence and injustice.

The offertory gifts brought to the altar at the requiem mass symbolised his life and many interests. These included his memoir “A Shared Home Place;” a copy of his first speech in the House of Commons in 1986; a photograph of Seamus with Pope John Paul II; a pot of roses symbolising his love of gardening; “A Book for Poppy “ carried by granddaughter Lara Lenny; a fishing reel; and some golf balls.

The official attendance included the leaders of the North’s newly-restored government in Belfast, Arlene Foster of the Democratic Unionist Party and Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin.

President O’Higgins was represented by his aide de camp. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin attended.

Former Ulster Unionist Party leader, David Trimble, who shared leadership of the power-sharing government with Seamus Mallon in 1999-2000, was there. So too was former SDLP leader Mark Durkan and very many old colleagues from that party along with senior former diplomats from London, Belfast and Dublin.

The former Irish diplomat Tim O’Connor, a friend for 35 years, delivered a moving speech of appreciation.

