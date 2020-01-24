Séamus Mallon obituary: One of Northern Ireland’s great nationalist leaders and peace campaigners

SÉAMUS Mallon, one of the North’s nationalist key leaders for 32 years and through the darkest days of the Troubles, has died aged 83 at his home in Co Armagh.

Through a long career he became known for his courageous opposition to the denial of rights to the Catholic community by the Belfast administration at Stormont led by the Ulster Unionist Party. He was always a very strident critic of the IRA, and of all paramilitary violence, while also campaigning very publicly against the North’s police and security forces infamous “shoot to kill” policies.

Through the worst days of the killing and maiming in the North in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, he upheld a self-imposed promise to attend all funerals of Armagh people killed in the violence irrespective of their community backgrounds. This often led to him getting a very hostile reception including public abuse on occasions from grieving relatives and friends in both communities.

Along with John Hume, Mr Mallon was one of the leading lights in the Social Democrat and Labour Party (SDLP) from its early days after its foundation in 1970. He had been active in the civil rights movement from the late 1960s and was first elected to the local council and then the new power-sharing Stormont assembly in 1973.

Seamus Mallon with wife Gertrude and daughter Orla

He supported efforts by John Hume, with whom he had a sometimes tense relationship, to bring Sinn Féin and the IRA into talks about peace and the future of Northern Ireland. Mr Mallon was a key negotiator in the landmark 1998 Good Friday talks and became Deputy First Minister along with Ulster Unionist leader, Peter Robinson, in the new power-sharing government.

Séamus Mallon was wrongly viewed by some Unionist politicians as “an IRA supporter” – and even some members of his own SDLP were uneasy about his strident nationalism and belief in a united Ireland. But he was always a believer in dialogue with the Unionist communities, and while he he recently made it clear that Irish unity can only happen by consent – including broad acceptance by Northern Unionists.

Mr Mallon was born in August 1936 in the overwhelmingly Protestant town of Markethill, Co Armagh, a place he lived in for most of his life. His father was the local schoolteacher, a profession he would eventually take up, succeeding his father as the local school principal.

He remembered Markethill as 90pc Protestant with tensions between some communities at times, especially during the Orange marching season of July and August. But for long periods there was also friendship between the two communities and his childhood memories were of playing with many Protestant children with whom he became live-long friends.

He trained as a teacher at St Joseph’s College of Education in Belfast and was a keen Gaelic footballer who also had a great interest in English literature and amateur dramatics. Discrimination in housing got him involved in the civil rights protests and due to a series of accidents he stood for the SDLP and was elected to Armagh District Council in May 1973, and then to the new Northern Ireland Assembly the following month.

The 1973 Sunningdale Agreement set up a new power-sharing government in Belfast in 1974 which included several of his SDLP colleagues as ministers. It was wrecked by continuing IRA violence and a Loyalist-led all-out strike which ended the experiment after just five months.

The re-run of the same experiment on power-sharing in Belfast 25 years later he wryly described as “Sunningdale for slow learners” also noting the lives which might have been saved. Through a long career, he also served as an MP at Westminster and for less than a year as a Taoiseach’s nominee to the Seanad in Dublin.

Mr Mallon married his wife, Gertrude, in 1964 and they had one daughter, Orla. For many years Gertrude supported the family by working as a nurse because her husband had no income from politics. In 2005 he quit politics to care for his wife at their home in Markethill after she had developed dementia and she died in 2016.

