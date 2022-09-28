| 8.3°C Dublin

SDLP officially ends its partnership with Fianna Fáil as party examines poor Assembly election results

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood. File photo.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood. File photo.

Suzanne Breen

THE SDLP in northern Ireland has officially ended its near four-year partnership with Fianna Fáil as its leader Colum Eastwood told members that the party must move forward “standing on its own two feet”.

Mr Eastwood made the announcement to 250 delegates at an extraordinary general meeting of his party to discuss the findings of an internal review into its poor Assembly election performance.

