Scrambler bike teens to get own local tracks in diversion tactic

Teenagers with an interest in scrambler and quad bikes are to be given an opportunity to learn to ride them safely on designated tracks in a bid to divert them from criminality.

James Browne, minister of state at the Department of Justice, met senior gardaí last week as the force prepares to identify communities all over Ireland, including various parts of Dublin, that are being “terrorised” by youngsters on scramblers and quad bikes.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, in charge of roads policing and community engagement, is overseeing identification of areas that will most benefit from the initiative.

Mr Browne met the Assistant Commissioner last week to discuss setting up dedicated tracks nationwide, which he said will create a safer environment for youths to ride the vehicles safely and legally.

“The usage of scramblers and quads is terrorising some communities. Public spaces are being taken away from communities. They are causing damage to parks, GAA pitches and other public places,” said Mr Browne.

“This will provide an opportunity to help teenagers who are going astray by diverting them into designated programmes and spaces where they can use these vehicles safely on designated tracks, under supervision, and learn about their upkeep and the mechanics.”

Last month it emerged gardaí are to be given new powers to seize scrambler and quad bikes under changes approved by Cabinet. Amendments to the upcoming Road Traffic Bill will make it an offence to use the off-road vehicles in areas previously not covered by road traffic legislation. These include waste ground, public parks, beaches and green areas.

Under the laws, quads and scrambler bikes will be prohibited on public and private land except where there is permission from the landowner.

To help bolster these laws, the Department of Justice will now be rolling out the initiative to provide tracks for teens to use their off-road vehicles safely, added Mr Browne.

“This will engage with young people who have an actual interest in scramblers and quad bikes to train them in safety, maintenance and provide opportunities by the development of local tracks,” he said.

“Gardaí and local authorities are to work together on this and it is to be funded by the Department of Justice. Gardaí are now involved in identifying communities that will most benefit.

“The young person must commit to all aspects of the programme and desist from anti-social and illegal behaviour. So if stronger enforcement powers through strengthening the road traffic laws is the stick, this is the carrot.”

Under the laws, gardaí will be able to seize off-road vehicles if they were used in prohibited areas and seize them from people’s homes.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said the legislation hopes to “reduce the risks of death and serious injury” linked to the vehicles.

The establishment of dedicated tracks for teens to use their off-road vehicles safely follows a successful pilot project in Moyross, Co Limerick.

“The project has worked very well in Moyross. That’s why we want to see it in other affected communities across the country,” Mr Browne said.

“Some bikes and safety gear will be bought. It will be properly monitored to ensure it is happening in a safe environment. We all know the mayhem and danger these vehicles can cause if not used properly by young people.

“This will help divert some children from a life of crime. Developmental and educational activities will also be provided for.

“A lot of these teens have a genuine interest in mechanics, which can be nurtured for positive purposes.”

