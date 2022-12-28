Schools to focus more on languages and less on religion under new curriculum plans

Primary schools will spend more time teaching foreign languages and wellbeing, and less time teaching religion, under planned changes to the curriculum.

A new framework for what primary school children learn in school could be published by Education Minister Norma Foley early in 2023.

A report by the State’s advisory body on the curriculum has recommended that the time spent teaching religion should be cut from two-and-a-half hours a week to two hours, and that religion would be part of a new curriculum that would include ethical and multi-belief education in order to give young students a wider perspective on beliefs.

A previous change to the teaching of religion, proposed in 2016 by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA), was met with resistance from the Catholic Church.

A report in The Irish Times identifies other newly proposed changes in the curriculum, including foreign languages being taught for an hour a week from third class onwards; more flexibility to allow schools focus on priority areas of learning decided by individual schools; a greater focus on wellbeing, with three hours a week dedicated to topics such as belonging and resilience; and more emphasis on art, with at least two hours a week on music, drama, dance, film and digital media.

The topic of religion teaching in schools has come under the spotlight in the past, with faith-based schools keen to retain it while others who are set on reform wanting to move it off the school curriculum altogether.

The 1998 Education Act protects the right of schools to set aside time each day for subjects relating to the school’s ethos. But the legislation does not determine the amount of time to be spent on a subject.

The new framework would allow schools to keep their focus on religious or denominational patron’s programmes, but for a smaller time period of the school day.

The new plan involved an extensive consultation process which was overseen by NCCA, and will steer the development of a new curriculum that will shape the teaching of young children over the coming years.

The NCCA plan is part of an overall redevelopment of all curriculum area specifications which is planned to be completed by summer 2026.

The implementation of the proposed changes will be the responsibility of the minister for education at that time.

The NCCA reviews the school curriculum with a view to ensuring the changing and evolving needs of children as they transition through education and towards employment are met.