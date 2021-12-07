Met Éireann has updated its weather warning for the greater Dublin area to an Orange alert which will be in place from 1am to 7am tomorrow morning.

The Status Orange wind warning was issued tonight as Storm Barra is due to bring gusts of over 110kmph to the region.

The Department of Education has confirmed tonight that schools in Dublin will close again tomorrow.

They had been due to reopen as the county was due to be under a Status Yellow warning. Many principals had already informed parents that they would reopen in the morning.

In a statement the department said it is “advising that all schools that are currently or forecast to be in a Red or Orange alert area should remain closed tomorrow, 8 December. This will allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.

"This includes Dublin, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.”

Heavy rain has the potential to lead to surface flooding. A combination of high waves, a storm surge and high tide means coastal flooding is expected.

Met Éireann warned that disruption to power and travel is likely.

Meteorologist Gerry Murphy said the warning for Dublin upgraded because a band of strong gusts will sweep across the country overnight and they could potentially cause damage in the heavily populated Dublin region.

“The storm depression continues to move to the east and as a result of that then, the really strong winds follow it,” he told RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News.

“The deep red colours to the North-west, they’re going to affect basically Sligo, Leitrim in the coming hours and then Donegal overnight and into the morning. You can also see a core of very strong winds stretching down from Leitrim, down through the North Midlands…all the way down to Dublin.

“It’s due to that streak of very strong winds for the midland counties they will be at the higher end of yellow (warning) - with some severe gusts and possibly trees down and power outages - and for the Dublin, given that it’s a much more populated region, we have upped that to and orange level for the hours between 1am and 7am,” he added.