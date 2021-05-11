Schoolgirl cyclist (11) killed after road crash in Kerry

An 11-year-old girl died yesterday following a fatal road crash in Kerry.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that took place 3km outside Abbeydorney, Tralee, on Monday evening at approximately 7.30pm.

The schoolgirl, who was on a bike, and a van were involved in the collision.

The girl was seriously injured during the collision. She was taken to Tralee University Hospital where she later passed away.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was removed to Tralee University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The road remains closed as a technical examination of the scene is being conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling near Abbeydorney on the R556, between 7pm and 8pm yesterday evening, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.