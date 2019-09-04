Schoolboy (15) dies suddenly after taking ill in school gym

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a schoolboy at a Kildare school yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a schoolboy at a Kildare school yesterday.

The 15-year-old student became unwell while in the gymnasium of the school in Clane.

Emergency services were alerted and the third year student was brought to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

Tragically, the teenager was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating the sudden death and a post mortem examination is due to be carried out to confirm an exact cause of death.

More to follow...

Online Editors