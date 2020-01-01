School SNA was unfairly dismissed after drugs allegation

A secondary school Special Needs Assistant (SNA) was unfairly dismissed after an allegation that he used cocaine on school grounds.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has ordered the school to pay the former SNA €1,000 for the unfair dismissal.

WRC Adjudication Officer Kevin Baneham stated that there were “alarming deficiencies in the decision to dismiss” the SNA who denied all drug related allegations.

One of the findings of the dismissal letter to the SNA was that drugs were on the school campus in December 2017 and Mr Baneham states that no such allegation was ever made.

The investigation into the SNA was sparked by an incident which occurred on the last day of the school term in June 2018.

On the day, the school organised a break-up party, with a staff sports day and some lunch.

This finished at 5pm and some staff went out later to a local pub.

However, while there, an Assistant Principal (AP) said that he had walked into a bathroom on two SNAs.

He saw the two SNAs were standing with their back to the door and he felt that something was wrong.

According to the AP’s statement, the other SNA had his hand up to his face and the two scurried into cubicles.

The AP said that he believed that this was drugs. The AP has previously told the principal that he had been offered cocaine at a Christmas event in December 2017.

The SNA who was dismissed denied all allegations of drug use. The second SNA made a statement that he was shown cocaine at the June incident but did not want to partake.

However, Mr Baneham stated that the second SNA’s statement “was self-serving and unreliable”.

Mr Baneham stated: “In a re-enactment of the classic Prisoner’s Dilemma, he laid blame on his co-accused. This is ‘Operation Save-My-Job’.”

The sacked man has looked for other SNA roles but did not have reference to obtain such a role.

