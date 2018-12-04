School pupils witness man being shot dead outside Belfast school

A number of pupils have witnessed a man being shot dead outside a west Belfast school.

A number of pupils have witnessed a man being shot dead outside a west Belfast school.

The incident took place on the Glen Road outside St Mary's Grammar School on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking from the scene, SDLP councillor Tim Attwood said the man was killed instantly.

“It is absolutely sickening that a gun was fired in the vicinity of both a primary and secondary school in west Belfast today," the West Belfast councillor said.

Police are at the scene of an incident on the Glen Road.

“A number of pupils witnessed this fatality and are understandably very disturbed and frightened after this reckless act occurred nearby the school gates.

“There is absolutely no place for this in 2018; this madness belongs in the past and we cannot allow it to once again become our normality.

“I cannot stress enough that any information relating to this incident must be passed to the PSNI immediately.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said that he had been told a man in the area was shot multiple times.

"News that somebody has been shot several times on the Glen Road is horrible and deeply concerning and should be condemned by everybody," the West Belfast MLA said.

"It is especially worrying given the amount of children and young people in the area at that time, that somebody sees fit to pull a gun and open fire in the middle of the day. We need to get the guns off our streets".

The Ambulance Service attended the scene after receiving a call at 3.15pm.

Two Paramedic Officers and one Rapid Response Paramedic were dispatched to the incident.

"No one was transported from the scene," an Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Due to an incident on the Glen Road, west Belfast, drivers are advised the area between the Monagh Bypass & Glen Road junction up to Shaws Road and Glen Road junction is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area and seek alternative route if possible."

Police have appealed to parents to collect children from either the Caffrey development or the Kennedy Way end of the road.

Belfast Telegraph