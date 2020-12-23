| 5.3°C Dublin

School principal says there has been a different pattern to Covid outbreaks in past two weeks

Enda McGorman believes the holidays came ‘just in time’

Enda McGorman is principal of the 430-pupil Mary Mother of Hope Senior National School in west Dublin. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Katherine Donnelly Email

The principal of a large primary school has noticed a different pattern to Covid-19 outbreaks in his classrooms in the past fortnight.

Enda McGorman said that earlier in the term, in-school transmission never featured when a case of Covid was identified, but how he is concerned that it may be a factor in the noticeable change in trend.

Mr McGorman is principal of the 430-pupil Mary Mother of Hope Senior National School in west Dublin and, with the adjacent junior school, there are about 900 pupils and staff.

