School principal says there has been a different pattern to Covid outbreaks in past two weeks

The principal of a large primary school has noticed a different pattern to Covid-19 outbreaks in his classrooms in the past fortnight.

Enda McGorman said that earlier in the term, in-school transmission never featured when a case of Covid was identified, but how he is concerned that it may be a factor in the noticeable change in trend.

Mr McGorman is principal of the 430-pupil Mary Mother of Hope Senior National School in west Dublin and, with the adjacent junior school, there are about 900 pupils and staff.

As the schools broke for Christmas, Mr McGorman said about 80 pupils and staff on the shared campus were subject to restricted movements because of Covid-19, a level they had not experienced since they reopened in September.

Mr McGorman said up to recent weeks his experience of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in a school was that a ‘pod’ of four pupils would be asked to stay at home pending testing, but that as the term ended, entire classes were out.

“We were confident that within the pod structure once a case was moved there was no in-school transmission, but we have noticed something different. It is very worrying.

“Initially, we were questioning our own regime and asking ourselves was there anything we could change,” he said. But now he believes the reason lies elsewhere.

With the number of Covid-19 cases nationally close to 1,000 yesterday, Mr McGorman believes schools have closed “just in time”.

He expressed his concern as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the new variant of Covid-19 was a “game changer” and was likely behind the sudden surge of cases in recent days.

The new variant is known to be more transmissible and while it has not been identified in Ireland, Mr Martin said public health experts were saying it was “Inconceivable that it isn’t here”.

Scientists have also stated that the new strain may be more transmissible among children.

When the Irish Independent spoke to Mr McGorman in October, he raised alarm bells about delays in the contract tracing and testing system for schools and warned that schools would have to close if that was not addressed.

It subsequently emerged that the tracing and testing system was overwhelmed and schools acted as an early warning system because of their reliance on it working efficiently.

New measures were introduced after the Halloween break and while schools have acknowledged an improvement in the service, there remained concerns about the response.

Now, the recent surge in cases generally, and the fear that a new, more quickly spreading variant has arrived in Ireland, has added to worries about the safe reopening of schools, as scheduled, on January 6.