School ordered to pay €3,000 to father after it ignored his objection to his daughter being enrolled by his ex-wife

A school has been ordered to pay €3,000 in compensation to a father for ignoring his objections to his daughter being enrolled in the school by his ex-wife.

In the case before the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), adjudicator Breiffni O’Neill found that the father was discriminated against on the grounds of gender under the Equal Status Acts.

Mr O’Neill stated that given that the school enrolled the man’s daughter “despite his clear and unambiguous objection, I find that he was subjected to discrimination on the grounds of gender”.

Mr O’Neill found that the school should have notified the man’s ex-wife of his objection to their daughter’s enrolment and informed her that they could not proceed with the enrolment until the matter had been decided upon by the courts.

He found that the school had failed to rebut the inference of discrimination on the grounds of gender in relation to the girl’s enrolment.

Mr O’Neill said that while the school highlighted that it was not made aware of any court order in relation to the guardianship of the girl, he was satisfied that it was clear from the enrolment form which had been completed by the girl’s mother that the couple were divorced and the man was the father of the child.

He noted that it was not in dispute that “the child is very happy in the school and is performing well”.

He also noted that the father “is fully appraised of his daughter’s well-being, that he is notified of parent teacher meetings and has access to the school’s management information system”.

Mr O’Neill said that while these matters have mitigated the effects of the discrimination, there are also the negative effects of the discrimination on the father and ordered that he be paid €3,000 compensation.

He has also ordered that the school review its admissions policy with a view to making any necessary amendments to ensure that the principles of equality are applied to both parents in the assessment of applications for enrolment.

The girl’s mother enrolled her daughter in the school in January 2020 and the offer was made by the school and accepted on May 12, 2020.

The father emailed the school on May 25 and stated in his email - which was copied to his ex-wife - that the school was obliged to obtain the consent of both parents of a child prior to enrolment and he objected to her being enrolled in the school.

The father received an email reply from the principal on May 27 advising that both he and his daughter’s mother should discuss the matter because their stories were at odds with each other.

The girl commenced classes on August 31.

The father appealed the decision to enrol his daughter in an email on October 13, but was informed by way of reply on November 4 that his daughter’s enrolment was in order and valid.

The father told the WRC that the school deliberately discriminated against him as a father and failed to remedy the situation when the matter was brought to its attention.

Mr O’Neill said the central plank of the father’s discrimination complaint related to his claim that the school treated him less favourably than the mother by disregarding and failing to recognise his authority as her father and proceeding to enrol her in the school without his consent.

At a hearing, three witnesses gave evidence on behalf of the school. The school disputed the claim of discrimination and contended that it was duty bound to enrol the child because there was a space in the relevant class and she lived in the catchment area.

The school also highlighted that the girl was enrolled by her mother and that she had the right to enrol her child in the school in her capacity as her mother.

The school also asserted that, in the absence of a court order, it was entitled to enrol the child because her application, which had been completed by her mother, met all of the relevant criteria.

The school also argued that a significant majority of the enrolment forms received by it are signed by only one parent, normally the mother, and it is unusual that forms would be signed by both parents.

Mr O’Neill said the principal highlighted in evidence that of the 29 students in the girl’s class, 20 of the forms were signed by the mother, seven by both parents and only two by the father of the child.



