School drop off is major motivating factor for staff seeking flexible work

BEING able to pick the kids up from school is a major motivating factor for workers who want flexible work.

In a new survey, almost half of people said they would like flexibility for a better work-life balance. More than a quarter wanted it so they could do school drop-offs and collections.

The survey by recruitment firm Employflex reveals nine out of 10 workers would leave their job for a more flexible role.

But two out of three people – a total of 64pc – said they already work in a flexible environment.

This is an increase from 53pc before the pandemic in 2019.

All of those surveyed said flexible work would give them a better work life balance and 96pc said it would make them more productive.

However, almost half of people said their company does not have a flexible work policy and 16pc said they had been refused a request to work flexibly.

“The results of this survey show us that flexible work is hugely important to employees today,” said Employflex founder, Karen O’Reilly.

She said most employees favour a hybrid working model that allows them the freedom to work part-time at home or in the office.

“This comes well ahead of working compressed hours, fitting five days into four, where only one in 10 supported this option,” she said.

“Unfortunately just less than half of those surveyed are aware of their company’s flexible work policy, while two out of five people feel uncomfortable asking their employer for a flexible work option.”

She said flexibility is key to retaining good staff and people shouldn’t be forced out of the workplace because they need flexibility.

The survey found 29pc of staff support hybrid working, 25pc reduced or part-time hours and 23pc remote working.

However, 42pc said they would not feel confident asking their employer for flexible work.

They said a lack of trust was the main barrier to their employer granting flexible working, followed by fears about reduced productivity.