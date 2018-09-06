School bus and car involved in early-morning collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a school bus and a car in Co Limerick.

The collision which occurred at Ardvarna, Lisnagry, was reported to emergency services at 8.15am this morning.

A spokeswoman for Munster Fire Control said five units attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service as well as one unit from Newport, Co Tipperary, were dispatched to the scene.

Gardai confirmed that occupants of the bus were brought to Limerick General Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Three appliances from Limerick City fire service are at the scene, while two units, from Cappamore and Newport, have since been stood down.

Emergency services are at the scene and the road remains closed for technical examination.

Online Editors