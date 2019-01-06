Strong winds and patchy rain will hit the country tonight but temperatures are still reaching double figures as the unseasonably mild weather holds out.

Strong winds and patchy rain will hit the country tonight but temperatures are still reaching double figures as the unseasonably mild weather holds out.

Say goodbye to the mild weather as cold wintry snap to arrive by next weekend

Speaking on RTÉ’s Radio 1 this morning, Met Eireann forecaster Harm Luijkx said that maximum temperatures will reach 9 and 11 degrees today.

It is set to be cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain before strong winds batter the country tonight.

"Tonight will see some patchy rain as well, but it will continue largely dry. Temperatures will remain the same, between eight to 10 degrees," the forecaster said on RTÉ’s Radio 1 this morning.

"It will become breezy though, with strong and gusty winds on north-west coasts," he added.

The mild weather will continue into the coming week, but next weekend will see a return of wintry weather as showers and gusts get heavier and stronger.

Temperatures are also expected to drop, with Tuesday seeing highs of just 5 to 9 degrees.

"Tuesday will be generally dry, with sunny spells. Highest temperatures on Tuesday will be a bit lower, between 5 to 9 degrees in moderate north-west breezes," said Luijkx.

"Next Friday, there will be a shift in the weather as chances of rain spells will increase and winds will strengthen."

Online Editors