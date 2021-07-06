Sally Rooney fans’ delight as sneak peak of her third novel is published in the New Yorker

Sally Rooney fans awaiting the release of her third novel Beautiful World, Where Are You, will be delighted after a sneak peak was published.

And the extract, in the latest edition of the New Yorker, is more than just a teasing look at what to expect from the full book due in September.

The 9,000-word extract, called Unread Messages, introduces the world of 29-year-old protagonist, Eileen.

Eileen is a masters graduate in Irish literature and works for a literary magazine in Dublin, but there is more to her than this exterior of success.

The extract follows Eileen as she navigates an ambiguous relationship with childhood friend Simon, clashes with her soon to be married older sister Lola, deals with a troubled friend Alice, and obsessively cyber stalks an ex-boyfriend, Aidan.

The extract presents a return to the frank and real depictions of characters in her hugely successful works Normal People and Conversations with Friends.

“I don’t know if Eileen conceives of herself as a person with plans,” Rooney said of the main character, in an accompanying interview with the New Yorker.

“Certainly, she has a vague sense that life isn’t unfolding as she imagined, but, if pressed, she might find it hard to say what it was that she had imagined in the first place.

"I don’t think that there is any great conflict between her plans and desires—I think that the conflict might be between her desires and the world she actually has to live in, the latter often appearing to bear no relation to the former.”

She spoke about her tendency to plunge right into stories, and leave them open ended.

“I think what I like (as a reader and a writer) is the middle of a story—when the characters and their world have already been established, and we get to dwell in their atmosphere and develop an understanding of their lives.

“In my non-working life, I play a little bit of chess (very poorly), and the phase of play that I like best is the middle game, after the formal opening is out of the way, when the idea of the game starts to clarify,” she said.

“As a novelist, I think I aim to sustain that middle-game feeling throughout the work—to begin in medias res, and to close with a certain sense of incompleteness, as if the characters are simply going on with their lives off the page.”