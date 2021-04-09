Reports this week that Vitamin D could reduce the most harmful effects of Covid have resulted in an increased demand for the supplement at pharmacies and health food stores in Ireland.

An Oireachtas committee reported on Wednesday that daily Vitamin D supplementation of 20-25microgrammes per day should be recommended to the entire adult population as a public health measure including potentially reducing the impact of Covid-19.

It said higher doses should be recommended for vulnerable groups under medical supervision.

Vitamin D is normally produced in a person when their skin is exposed to the sun, earning it the name as the ‘sunshine vitamin’. But with Irish winters being so dark we have long been advised to supplement our intake with over-the-counter supplies.

While the Department of Health has previously said there is no proven link between vitamin D and resistance to the virus a consortium of doctors and scientists believe having a good intake of vitamin D can be a protective factor.

The committee's report said vitamin D is not a cure for Covid-19 but it could be part of public health measures which are preventative in nature and is recommended to reduce the risk of respiratory and other illnesses such as osteoporosis.

The report also recommended that a public health policy, which promotes better knowledge of the benefits of Vitamin D, and which encourages Vitamin D supplementation, should be developed in time for consideration in Budget 2022, and reducing the cost of Vitamin D supplementation, in order to promote its uptake, should be considered through the reduction or the elimination of the current VAT rate.

At the Holland & Barrett health store on Dublin’s Henry Street, staff said demand had increased by around 20pc since the latest advice on vitamin D was reported on Wednesday.

“It has been steady enough anyway, but it was noticeable today that more people are buying it. We should all be taking it, especially in winter,” said one staff member.

At the nearby Boots pharmacy there were gaps emerging on the shelves where the most popular vitamin D supplies had been.

“We started to notice an increase in demand in the middle of last year and upped our stock levels, and we have found the demand is from all ages, even younger people,” said healthcare adviser Glen Byrne.

“We are expecting strong sales in the next week. People are also bulk buying for a year’s supply,” he added.

In Hickey’s pharmacy on Henry Street, manager Alyson Hughes said that when they opened the doors on Thursday morning three customers bought ten boxes of vitamin D between them. “Normally it might be a prompt about health and wellness from a staff member that might lead to more demand for it, but customers were coming in and picking it straight off the shelf themselves,” she Ms Hughes said.

“The sales of it have been much stronger in the last year because it had previously been said it could be beneficial against the worst effects of Covid, but there has definitely been more demand since Wednesday.”

It was a similar situation at the Life pharmacy in Rathmines, where Mary O’Brien said there was an initial increase in demand last year as Covid hit, and then a more recent spike in sales.

“It seems people are reading the news and reacting to it,” she said.

