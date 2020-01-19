Sale agreed for murderer Graham Dwyer's former family home

The sale of convicted murderer Graham Dwyer’s former family home in south Dublin home has been agreed.

The three-bedroom house was first put on the market for €595,000 in November.

The Cork-born architect lived in the house with his wife and two children before he was arrested at the property on October 17, 2013.

He has remained in custody ever since, and is currently serving a life sentence at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, after being convicted in 2015 for the murder of 36-year-old childcare worker Elaine O’Hara in 2012.

Ms O’Hara’s remains were found in the Dublin mountains more than a year after she disappeared.

It is understood Dwyer’s family moved out of the property, and it has been vacant for years.

The sale of the house, at Kerrymount Close, is being handled by Wyse Estate agents.

The selling agent described the Foxrock home as suitable for “home owners and investors.”

The 159 sq m property has been advertised as a “modern, spacious 3 bed detached family home situated in a quiet residential cul de sac in this much sought after location.”

The “generous accommodation” includes a large private back garden and a cobble-lock driveway at the front.

The downstairs of the killer’s former home comprises a porch, entrance hall, a living room, sitting room, guest toilet, kitchen and a dining room.

A master bedroom with an ensuite and walk in wardrobe is found upstairs, alongside a family bathroom and two bedrooms.

Kerrymount close, situated close to the N11, is a short walk from Cabinteely Park.

Viewings could only be made by appointment.

The final price the home was sold for is not yet known, but other properties listed in the area have fetched between €650,000 and €700,000.

The Dublin 18 home was broken into a number of times around the time of Dwyer’s trial.

He is in the process of appealing his conviction, having successfully argued that the retention and use of his mobile phone data is admissible as it contravenes EU law.

Dwyer’s phone data played a significant role in his conviction.

With the data, detectives could roughly pinpoint Dwyer’s movements and establish his routine at certain times.

However, his appeal is currently on hold pending a judgement from the Supreme Court on the High Court’s decision to rule in favour of Dwyer.

