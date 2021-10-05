Safety experts urge motorists to ‘get a grip’ with their tyre safety this winter

A Garda and Road Safety Authority checkpoint near Islandbridge, Dublin, for the launch of Tyre Safety Day. Photo: Keith Arkins Media

The fine for having a defective tyre on your vehicle would cover the cost of a new budget tyre, meaning replacing your tyres when they are worn out makes good economic sense as well as improving safety.

That was the message from gardaí and safety experts, who also said defective tyres could be a contributory factor in as many one in 10 fatal crashes every year.

Tomorrow is Tyre Safety Day and motorists are being urged to ‘get a grip’ when it comes to the rubber on their wheels.

Between August 31 last year to September 1 this year a total of 1,400,000 full NCT tests were completed, but nearly 8pc failed on tyres.

This included nearly 36,000 drivers receiving a ‘fail dangerous’ result as the tyre tread was less than 1.6mm.

There is 8mm of tread on a new tyre. The minimum legal tread depth for a car is 1.6mm but it is recommended that you replace them once they are below 3mm.

The legal limit for motorcycles is 1mm.

At a road safety checkpoint in Dublin today the CEO of the Irish Tyre Industry Association (ITIA) said using a €1 coin to check your tyres tread depth is an easy way of making sure they are within limits.

“There is a gold coloured edge on the coin, and it should fit into the grooves in your tyres. If the gold rim of the coin is showing then your tread depth is under 3mm and ideally you should be replacing the tyre,” she said.

“All tyres have small blocks of rubber spaced at intervals within the tread too, and when these come level with the surface of the tyre it is time to replace them,” she added.

Speaking at the checkpoint, Garda Adrian Corcoran from the Roads Policing Unit said the fixed charge notice, or fine, for each defective tyre is €80 rising to €120 if not paid on time, and there are two penalty points also, rising to four points.

“That money would have been better spent on a tyre, and there would be a fixed charge notice for each defective tyre, so you could be looking at €320 if all four tyres are worn,” he told the Irish Independent.

Fergal Eiffe of the ITIA also said that people who don’t cover a lot of miles should also be aware that age will make a tyre deteriorate no matter what the tread depth is.

“Caravan owners, campervan drivers, people who cover low miles and people who pull trailers should know that they are advised to replace their tyres every six years regardless of their tread depth,” he explained.

He also said tyre pressure, which is noted in the manual for the car, should be checked regularly, and people should not fully rely on automatic pressure monitors in their vehicles.

“They work by telling you if the pressure in one tyre goes lower than the others, but if all the tyres are slowly losing pressure over time, as can happen with ‘run-flat’ tyres, then the automatic monitor might not pick that up,” Mr Eiffe explained.

Run-flat tyres are used by some by some car manufacturers because they can still be driven at a lower speed in the case of a puncture.

Motorists are being encouraged to visit any ITIA dealer nationwide for a free tyre safety check.

Welcoming Tyre Safety Day Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said it is important that drivers take action to ensure the tyres on their vehicles are fit for purpose.

“This is especially important as the winter months approach, and we face into poor weather conditions. For example, driving in wet or icy conditions can lead to loss of grip and increased risk of skidding, especially when driving on defective tyres,” she added.

Sam Waide, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority, said defective tyres could be a contributory factor in as many one in 10 fatal crashes annually, resulting in approximately 14 deaths each year.

“We are calling on motorists to 'get a grip' when it comes to tyre safety, don't wait for your NCT to check if your tyres are roadworthy. Conduct a regular walk-around of your car and check your tyres. Check the tread depth, look for cuts, cracks, or bulges.

"Take your car to the local forecourt or ITIA dealer and check the pressure. If your vehicle's tyres show signs of deterioration, you should have them replaced immediately,” he explained.