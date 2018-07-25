'Sadistic' video of boy appearing to bite pigeon's head off sparks probe

An investigation has been launched into a video which shows a boy appearing to bite the head of a pigeon.

The footage, which was widely shared on social media, is thought to have been filmed in the Magazine Street area of Derry at some point over the last week.

The boy appears to pick the bird - which seems to be dead - up off the ground and bite its head off.

Others can be heard laughing in the background of the footage.

A spokesman for the Ulster Society Prevention Cruelty to Animals called the video "sadistic."

They told Derry Now: "Whether it was alive or dead, it is disgusting and vile abuse of an animals. We would be appalled that someone would derive any sadistic pleasure from either performing or filming such a gruesome act.

"We would encourage anyone with information to contact the police."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed they are aware of the video.

A spokesman said: "Police have a copy of the footage.

"Again if anyone has any information about that case as well feel free to PM us or ring us on 101."

Online Editors