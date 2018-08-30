Ryanair recognises Irish cabin crew union for first time in its history

Ryanair has recognised a trade union representing Ireland-based cabin crew for the first time in the budget airline’s history.

The Dublin-based carrier announced today that it has signed its fourth union recognition agreement for cabin crew.

The country’s largest public sector union Forsa will now represent cabin crew in Ireland who are directly employed by the airline.

The airline will work with the union to finalise a collective agreement with directly-employed cabin crew based here, the company said in a statement last night.

The company has previously agreed to ‘crew recognition deals’ with unions in Italy, Germany and the UK.

Ryanair’s head of personnel, Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson, said:

“We are pleased to sign this cabin crew recognition agreement with Forsa in Ireland. We look forward to working closely with both Forsa and their company council to address issues of concern to our directly employed Irish based cabin crew.”

“This is a further sign of the progress Ryanair is making with trade unions since our December 2017 decision to recognise unions, with over 65pc of our cabin crew now covered by recognition agreements and we hope to sign more agreements in the coming weeks,” he added.

Officials from Forsa were not immediately available for comment last night.

The announcement comes after Ryanair’s outspoken CEO Michael O’Leary previously said he would rather cut off his own hands than negotiate with unions.

Ryanair officials could not be reached for further comment last night.

The announcement comes after a summer marked by ongoing strikes by Ryanair cabin crew and pilots over pay and working conditions.

An estimated 70,000 passengers across Europe were affected by the strikes by pilots in Ireland, Germany, Belgium and Sweden as well as a series of one and two-day strikes in July by cabin crew based in Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy.

