Ryanair pilots announce they will hold another strike

IRISH-based Ryanair pilots have announced they will hold another strike on August 10.

It comes amid little progress in talks between unions and the company. The new date comes after pilots have already announced a strike to take place tomorrow.

Friday week will be the fifth one-day stoppage by directly-employed Irish-based Ryanair pilots since July 12.

Its pilots from other countries including Belgium and Sweden have already announced a strike for that day.

“For over a month, the union has said that industrial action is likely to continue until there is substantial movement on the pilots’ reasonable demands for an agreement on a fair and transparent approach to base transfers and related matters,” a statement from the union Fórsa said.

“In the 19 days since the first one-day strike took place, company management has agreed to just two hours of talks, despite Fórsa’s repeated assurance that it is available for discussions at any time.”

Independent.ie has contacted Ryanair for comment.

Online Editors