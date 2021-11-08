Ryan adamant he sought no special treatment over Covid test

MINISTER Eamon Ryan has said he did not ask the HSE for a second Covid test after getting a positive result that looked set to scupper his attendance at the COP26 climate summit.

The Climate Action Minister said he was conscious of the perception of there being one rule for politicians and another for the public when it came to testing but he had simply followed the guidance given to him.

“I didn’t have any direct involvement in it but my understanding is that the national ambulance service contacted my private secretary,” he said of the second test that was arranged for him and which subsequently came up clear.

“I think the details of the first test had been inconclusive but even in those circumstances you get a positive reading.

“My understanding is that it’s also standard to have a second test, particularly in circumstances where you weren’t symptomatic and you weren’t a close contact, you were just doing the test as a routine travel arrangement.”

Questions have surrounded the sequence of events that resulted in the minister cancelling his trip to Glasgow on Saturday evening after getting a positive result to a PCR test he took on Friday, and then taking another test on Saturday that was clear on Sunday, allowing him to reinstate his travel plans.

He said he very conscious of the perception “that there might be one rule for you and one rule for everybody else”.

“You're very conscious that you don’t want to undermine the system or be seen to have any different treatment,” he said.

He said after getting the second test result, he was advised to “go about your business as usual”.

“The only thing I could do was do what I was told by the HSE. If I’d ignored and that and stayed at home there was a risk that would undermine confidence in the system.”

Mr Ryan arrived in Glasgow this morning and began a series of meetings with EU and international delegates.

He was not obliged to take the PCR test as Ireland is in the common travel area with the UK and exempt from certain Covid regulations. However he said COP26 organisers had recommended it and the full Irish delegation was tested in preparation for travel.

As with all attendees, he will be taking an antigen test every day. He said he had taken one this morning and it had come up negative.